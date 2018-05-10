Lupita Nyong'o's Berry Beauty Tops Cannes 2018 Makeup Looks

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 10, 2018 4:01 PM
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The Cannes Film Festival is giving us all the inspiration we need for summer.
This week, celebrities are traveling across the world with their glam squads in honor of the event, where fashion, film and French culture collide. The gowns are gorgeous; the hair looks are perfection; and, the makeup is a dreamy. It's all a part of the allure of the very fancy film festival.
Just take Lupita Nyong'o, who appeared on the carpet, ahead of the Sorry Angel premiere, in an angelic, white gown with a high neckline and semi-sheer fabric. She paired her look with an up-do that showed off her naturally kinky-curly hair. Her makeup features a berry-toned lipstick and eyeshadow with bold eyeliner—the perfect blend of intensity and neutrality.
Are you ready to get inspired for summer? Check out of the best hair and makeup looks from Cannes 2018 above!
