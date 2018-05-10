Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Closet Tour: Tips for Small Spaces

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 3:04 PM
Rebecca Minkoff is so clothes minded.
The Brooklyn-based designer lives and breathes strong, fun, feminine pieces, which is why Hollywood starlets, including Jessica Alba, Whitney Port and Victoria Justice, are often spotted in her designs. But when it comes to her actual closet, you may be surprised to find a much smaller—albeit highly curated—collection than you'd think. The new mom-of-three let E! News inside her home, where Rebecca shared organizational tips, her favorite pairs of shoes (out of 100!) and Mother's Day gift ideas.
"Space is at a premium. I'm very lucky to have this much of a closet even though regular people in their suburban homes probably have double the space," said the designer, who tapped Organized by Aly to help her sort the small room.
"I think we started off with the approach of sort by style then by color," Rebecca recommended. "And get rid of a lot of stuff. If you haven't worn it in six months, if you haven't worn it in four months, it's probably time to let it go.
For busy moms on the go, you may want to follow the designer's practical preferences: She only wears heels shorter than three inches. Rebecca also features newer pieces—many from own collection—in the front of her closet as a reminder to wear them.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
And although her gold sneakers featuring a slight platform could be a great gift for any stylish mom, the designer says the best Mother's Day gifts include quality time and memories.
But really, though, can we get shoes expedited in time for Mother's Day?
