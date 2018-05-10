Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Closet Tour: Tips for Small Spaces

Rebecca Minkoff is so clothes minded.

The Brooklyn-based designer lives and breathes strong, fun, feminine pieces, which is why Hollywood starlets, including Jessica Alba, Whitney Port and Victoria Justice, are often spotted in her designs. But when it comes to her actual closet, you may be surprised to find a much smaller—albeit highly curated—collection than you'd think. The new mom-of-three let E! News inside her home, where Rebecca shared organizational tips, her favorite pairs of shoes (out of 100!) and Mother's Day gift ideas.

"Space is at a premium. I'm very lucky to have this much of a closet even though regular people in their suburban homes probably have double the space," said the designer, who tapped Organized by Aly to help her sort the small room.