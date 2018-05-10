Amal Clooney Expresses the Power of Courage During Commencement Week

Whether or not you're a recent graduate, chances are you will want to hear Amal Clooney's latest speech.

While appearing at Vanderbilt University to celebrate Senior Day, the human rights lawyer delivered a powerful speech to students, faculty and staff.

In her speech, Amal expressed the importance of being courageous even in the face of challenging times.

"Courage, as they say, is contagious. People who have the courage to change their societies—in India, in South Africa, in the United States—inspire each other and create rights for future generations," she shared in video posted on YouTube. "But when I look at the world today, I see that courage is needed more than ever. At a time when women all over the world face physical abuse, restrictions on their ability to work, own property, travel and even have custody over their children, we need courage."