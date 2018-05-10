Donald Trump Jr. Is Dating Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle: Report

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, John Parra/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 10, 2018 12:46 PM
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, John Parra/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.
According to Page Six, the president's eldest son has been dating Guilfoyle for "a few weeks." The report comes two months after Trump Jr. announced his divorce from Vanessa Trump.
"Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time," a source tells the media outlet. "While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company."
Page Six claims the two were spotted arriving together for a party held for U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell on Sunday. According to the media outlet, the two "mingled with guests but stuck close together." Both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were photographed at the New York event.
The report also claims the two had a late dinner at Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue following the party.
Reps for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle did not respond to Page Six's request for comment.
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Guilfoyle is a supporter of Trump Jr.'s father President Donald Trump. In fact, she told the Bay Area News Group she was in talks with the Trump administration about the White House press secretary position shortly after Sean Spicer's departure.
The Five co-host was previously married to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. The two divorced in 2005. She then wed Eric Villency from Villency Design Group; however, they also divorced. Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their divorce in March after 12 years of marriage.
