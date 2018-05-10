Zendaya Converts This Popular Denim Trend into a Summer Shirt

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 10, 2018 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Zendaya, Dare to Wear

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

If you appreciate good basics, you'll love Zendaya's new twist on a classic piece.

After the Met Gala, the Greatest Showman actress replaced her custom Versace gown, inspired by French heroine Joan of Arc, with a Versace yellow and blue checkered skirt, polka dot Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps and a white T-shirt. Her ensemble is fun-loving and light-hearted with its mix of patters and colors, in contrast to her warrior-like gown from earlier that evening. 

While the 21-year-old's skirt and pumps may be too daring for everyday style, the style of her T-shirt is a necessity for the casual-loving fashionista. Ripped along her collarbone, the n:Philanthropy Harrison Deconstructed Long Sleeve Crew reveals the same flattering parts of the neckline as an off-shoulder top, but in a much more subtle manner. It's a basic white tee with a hint of sultry appeal.

Photos

Zendaya x Boohoo: Her Favorite Looks from the Collection

Although it retails for $88, the new distressed look, a popular style for denim, is a new twist to a wardrobe staple you can wear all year long. Plus, the brand donates 10% of proceeds to Children's Hospital LA and ASPCA. 

Love the style? Shop deconstructed T-shirts below!  

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Tobi

Tear Us Apart Distressed Tee, Now $25

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Rainbow

Distressed Graphic T-Shirt, $6

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Forever 21

Distressed One-Shoulder Tee, $28

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Free People

We The Free Destroyed Tee, $58

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

DIESEL

T-Shane T-shirt, $79

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Wildfox

Planetarium Tee, $74

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

IRO

Makla Distressed Linen-Jersey T-Shirt, $185

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Amiri

Slash Cotton T-Shirt, $325

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

SAINT LAURENT

Distressed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $490

Article continues below

RELATED ARTCLE: How Yara Shahidi Achieved a Heavenly Glow at the Met Gala

RELATED ARTCLE: Zendaya Materializes Girl Power With Homage to Joan of Arc at Met Gala

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zendaya , Dare to Wear , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG
Latest News
ESC: Jenna Dewan

Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits Are Surprisingly Similar

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner

20 Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Kylie Jenner

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Mary J. Blige & Simone I. Smith on New Jewelry Line, Sister Love

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.