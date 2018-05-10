Zendaya Converts This Popular Denim Trend into a Summer Shirt

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
If you're a fashionista that appreciates good basics, you'll love Zendaya's new twist on a classic piece.
After the Met Gala, the Greatest Showman actress replaced her custom Versace gown, inspired by French heroine Joan of Arc, with a Versace yellow and blue checkered skirt, polka dot Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps and a white T-shirt. Her ensemble is fun-loving and light-hearted with its mix of patters and colors, in contrast to her warrior-like gown from earlier that evening.
While the 21-year-old's skirt and pumps may be too daring for everyday style, the style of her T-shirt is a necessity for the casual-loving fashionista. Ripped along her collarbone, the n:Philanthropy Harrison Deconstructed Long Sleeve Crew reveals the same flattering parts of the neckline as an off-shoulder, but in a much more subtle manner. It's a basic white tee with a hint of sultry appeal.
Although it retails for $88, the new destroyed look, which used to be associated bottoms, is a new twist to a wardrobe staple you can wear all year long. Plus, the brand donates 10% of proceeds to Children's Hospital LA and ASPCA.
Love the style? Shop destroyed T-shirts below!
Tear Us Apart Distressed Tee, Now $25
Distressed Graphic T-Shirt, $6
T-Shane T-shirt, $79
Planetarium Tee, $74
Slash Cotton T-Shirt, $325
