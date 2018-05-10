Lethal Weapon Wouldn't Be the First: 12 Major TV Roles That Were Recast

Roll call...take two.

Lethal Weapon might look a little different next season, should it receive a third season pick-up from Fox. After star Clayne Crawford apologized for his on-set behavior that reportedly hurting the show's renewal chances, it was reported that Lethal Weapon was actually looking to recast the role. (Um, without telling Crawford though. Oops!)

While it's pretty unusual for a TV show to recast its lead role, Lethal Weapon would not be the first series to replace an actor during its run.