Awkward! Shawn Mendes Calls Hailey Baldwin His "Really Good Friend"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 10, 2018 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Looks like Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin aren't dating after all.

After it looked like the two made their couples debut at the 2018 Met Gala, Mendes confirmed he and the model are just pals.

"We're really good friends," he told W magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

Throughout the night of the gala, both Mendes and Baldwin posted photos of them holding each other and enjoying the evening, adding to the suspicion the two were an item. 

Even though they weren't going as a couple, Mendes still wanted Baldwin to have the time of her life.

"It's funny, she's such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I've been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on," he told the magazine. "I'm happy to walk with her—she's amazing."

Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Global Tour Dates

However, Mendes may still have a secret love interest.

"I wrote a song on the new album confessing my feelings for somebody, which I've never truly done before," he told the magazine, not naming any names. "Everything has been about breakup, or hurt, or whether I've felt it or not. But I never truly wrote a song about somebody confessing the way I felt, which is a terrifying thing to do." 

In fact, the "In My Blood" singer said music is one of the "best ways" a person can confess their feelings for someone.

"If I can actually create the music and sing it, and use that, then I'm gonna do it," he said. "And for me, creating music for people to hear how I truly feel is nice. But I think I want to do the CD thing."

To read Mendes' full interview, check out W magazine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Hailey Baldwin , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Twinning on Dinner Date

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

Christy Carlson Romano, Kim Possible

Kim Possible Live-Action Movie Adds Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Club

Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

Pink

Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.