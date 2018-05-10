Jennifer Garner Gets Surprisingly Real in Her Rap About Motherhood

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 10, 2018 9:00 AM

Jennifer Garner can act, but did you know she can also rap?

The 48-year-old actress debuted her skills on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While co-hosting Ellen DeGeneres' Mother's Day special, Garner decided to give the expectant mothers in the audience a little advice through song. So, she played them her music video.

The video started off with Garner playing the guitar and singing about the beauty of motherhood; however, she quickly ditched the guitar and rapped about the realities of childbirth and breastfeeding.

"Imagine squeezing something out the size of a watermelon. How much pain is that? There'll be a lot of swellin'," she rapped. "And breastfeeding: It ain't simple. One false move, you've got a cracked nipple."

As the song goes on, she also raps about exhaustion and diaper duty.

"You'll retain more water than the Hoover Dam and change enough diapers to fill a moving van," she continued. 

Watch the video to see Garner display her mad skills.

Why Jennifer Garner Will Never Share Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

Garner can certainly relate to the challenges and joys of motherhood. The Peppermint star has three children of her own, whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck: Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.

Garner admitted she experienced a lot of nausea during each of her pregnancies and said she would listen to Yo-Yo Ma to help her fall asleep. 

She also shared a story about how her doctor didn't believe she was expecting when she was pregnant with her first child. Garner said she woke up in the morning just knowing she was pregnant. However, her pregnancy test results weren't clear. So, she had an appointment with her doctor, who told her she wasn't pregnant. Still, Garner knew the truth and nine months later Violet arrived.

"I don't use that doctor anymore, but I do have her. So, I won," she said.

To see Garner's full interview, watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

