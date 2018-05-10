Hoda Kotb Tells Carrie Underwood She Looks the Same After Freak Accident

After retreating from the spotlight, Underwood made her triumphant return to the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards, where she performed her new song "Cry Pretty" and took home the trophy for Vocal Event of the Year.

The performance was an emotional one for Underwood.

"When you're singing something that is straight from your heart, it's easy to just be in the moment and be connected to it," she said. "I never realized how much it translates until after the ACM Awards. It was, like, wow, you know, there was something different about that performance."

It could also be described as a Cinderella-moment.

"When I'm singing a song, it's like I'm in the music and I'm right there living it," she added, "and then it's kind of like, as soon as a song ends, I'm like ‘Oh man. I'm just Carrie again.' It's like the magic ends somehow and I turn into a pumpkin in front of everybody. I'm not a center of attention kind of person."

In addition to earning her a standing ovation, the song resonated with people in a heartfelt way.

"I feel like people relate to it because it is like, oh man, like sometimes you just do have to let it out," the American Idol winner said, adding that people have opened up to hear about all the places they break down. Kotb said she often goes to the bathroom for a good cry while Underwood admitted she lets the tears flow in her car.

"I feel like you just feel like—which I know people can still see you, and they probably have seen me at a stoplight or something and been, like, ‘What is this crazy lady doing over there?'"