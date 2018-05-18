Everyone We Want to See at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

It's the guest list everyone wants to be on.

With just one day to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become husband and wife at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, those lucky enough to score an invite have likely landed in London for an unforgettable ceremony.

But for most of us, we'll be watching from afar as the redheaded royal and former Suits star exchange vows.

Recently, a source told E! News the future bride and groom cut their headcount down to 600 guests even though the venue holds about 800 people.

So who can we expect to see tomorrow morning? Take a look at the major players below.