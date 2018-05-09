Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala Ensemble Had a Hidden Message You Didn't See

She may have been last on the red carpet, but she was first on many people's best dressed list...

Blake Lively may have hands-down had the best ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night (we're willing to debate you on the topic, but you won't win), but there was a lot going on that even eagle-eyed fans may not have noticed when the 30-year-old opted for the ornate Versace gown.

For the night's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Blake had all eyes on her with her crimson dress, embroidered bodice, bejeweled straps, and train so long you should have gotten a ticket just to ride it with your eyes.

The dress took more than 600 hours to create—by hand. It's pretty much a masterpiece.

Given all the detail work of the dress, her halo headpiece, and her eye-catching jewelry, it's also possible that many overlooked one small, but very important accessory: her Judith Leiber purse that carried some family secrets.