See Hollywood's Biggest Stars at Their First Cannes Film Festivals

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:10 PM
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
You never forget your first Cannes Film Festival! (That is if you're lucky enough to score an invitation.)
For the past 71 years, Hollywood's most in-demand talents have taken their star power to Cannes, France for 10 days of glitz, glamour and a whole lot of movie premieres. The 2018 gathering is already off to a stylish start, with celebs like Julianne Moore, Penélope Cruzand more hitting the red carpet with their eyes on the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) for the best film.
In honor of this year's event, we've rounded up some must-see photos from your favorite celebs' inaugural Cannes Film Festival. It may not be Thursday yet, but a throwback is exactly what we need right about now.
Take a trip down memory lane by clicking through the gallery above!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?