See Hollywood's Biggest Stars at Their First Cannes Film Festivals

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:10 PM

Matt Damon, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Cannes Film Festival, 2007

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

You never forget your first Cannes Film Festival! (That is if you're lucky enough to score an invitation.)

For the past 71 years, Hollywood's most in-demand talents have taken their star power to Cannes, France for 10 days of glitz, glamour and a whole lot of movie premieres. The 2018 gathering is already off to a stylish start, with celebs like Julianne MoorePenélope Cruzand more hitting the red carpet with their eyes on the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) for the best film.

In honor of this year's event, we've rounded up some must-see photos from your favorite celebs' inaugural Cannes Film Festival. It may not be Thursday yet, but a throwback is exactly what we need right about now. 

Stars' First Cannes Film Festival

Take a trip down memory lane by clicking through the gallery above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

