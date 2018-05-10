2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Announces Chris Pratt as Generation Award Winner

And the winner is...

MTV has just announced that the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor film and television star Chris Pratt with this year's Generation Award. According to MTV, the honor is "given each year to one outstanding talent for their noteworthy contributions for film and TV."

Pratt has kept audiences laughing from 2009-2015 with his role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. Recently, he's garnered mass attention for his big-budget film roles in Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and most recently Avengers: Infinity War.

Pratt is set to receive the Generation Award just days before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes a bite out of theaters on June 22.