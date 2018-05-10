The Struggle Behind Khloe Kardashian's Decision to Stay With Tristan Thompson

She was seeking a little herself as well. For weeks, the 33-year-old reality star has been wrestling over whether or not to forgive boyfriend Tristan Thompson, mired in a cheating scandal that broke just days before their daughter's birth. Embarrassed, traumatized and truly heartbroken over his actions, she was at a loss. "Khloe really wants to try and make it work," one source told E! News days after the allegations broke, "but doesn't know how she will be able to do that."

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was certain he'd be benched. "Tristan doesn't think Khloe will ever forgive him," another insider revealed at the time. But after agonizing over the situation for nearly a month, Khloe landed on a simple truth. "She can't imagine being a single mom and giving up her dream life she had planned with Tristan," surmised a third source. Mind made up—and a few conditions for the reconciliation laid out—she invited the 27-year-old NBA champ back into the $1.9 million lakefront Ohio spread he purchased in 2015. "People make mistakes," notes the third source, "and she has found it in her heart to forgive him."