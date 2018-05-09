Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:02 PM

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together!

E! News can confirm the Australian model gave birth to a baby boy. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Hart, according to TMZ. Our source says Miranda is "doing great" and home resting.

Kerr is no stranger to motherhood, as she shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom

Last November news broke that Miranda and the Snapchat CEO's brood would soon be growing. A spokesperson shared with us at the time, "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Two months later, the 35-year-old would debut her baby bump at a 2018 Golden Globes after-party. 

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kerr opened up about the unforgettable time in their lives.

She said Flynn was "so excited" to welcome a sibling, recalling, "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first.' The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"

Miranda and Evan tied the knot last May in front of 45 family members and friends. The mom-to-be "has always wanted more children" and "can't wait to give Flynn a sibling," a source previously revealed to E! News. "Miranda and Evan are doing well as a couple. They have a good balance together."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

Congratulations, Miranda and Evan! 

