Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together!

TMZ reports the Australian model gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, May 7. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Hart, according to the outlet.

Kerr is no stranger to motherhood, as she shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Last November news broke that Miranda and the Snapchat CEO's brood would soon be growing. A spokesperson shared with us at the time, "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Two months later, the 35-year-old would debut her baby bump at a 2018 Golden Globes after-party.