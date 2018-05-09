Bristol Palin Reflects on Becoming a Teen Mom 10 Years Ago

"I am so thankful for God's plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely..my kids truly are my biggest blessing," Bristol wrote, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #purpose to the sweet post.

Bristol, now 27, shares Tripp with her ex, Levi Johnston. She also has two daughters, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay, with Dakota Meyer.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant famously made an abstinence pledge on the Oprah Winfrey Show just a couple of years after she gave birth to Tripp. With the young mom telling Oprah Winfrey, "It's a realistic goal for myself."

And while she's always loved being a mom since the beginning, she's previously advised people to wait ten years from when she did. She said in a 2009 interview with Fox News, "I hope that people learn from my story...it's so much easier if you're married, have a house and career. It's not a situation you want to strive for."