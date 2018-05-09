Bristol Palin Reflects on Becoming a Teen Mom 10 Years Ago

by Serrie Ro | Wed., May. 9, 2018 3:06 PM

Bristol Palin has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of her first pregnancy. 

At the age of 17, the eldest daughter of renowned politician Sarah Palin, became a teen mom to her first baby. Bristol remembered the moment her life changed with a photo of her carrying her son, Tripp, along with a message to him.

"10 years ago this week - my life took the biggest possible turn," Bristol began her Instagram post. "I was 17 and a junior in high school.. it took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me.. and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever."

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Cutest Family Photos

"I am so thankful for God's plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely..my kids truly are my biggest blessing," Bristol wrote, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #purpose to the sweet post. 

Bristol, now 27, shares Tripp with her ex, Levi Johnston. She also has two daughters, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay, with Dakota Meyer.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant famously made an abstinence pledge on the Oprah Winfrey Show just a couple of years after she gave birth to Tripp. With the young mom telling Oprah Winfrey, "It's a realistic goal for myself."

And while she's always loved being a mom since the beginning, she's previously advised people to wait ten years from when she did. She said in a 2009 interview with Fox News, "I hope that people learn from my story...it's so much easier if you're married, have a house and career. It's not a situation you want to strive for."

Bristol's youngest, Atlee Bay, just celebrated her first birthday this week.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my Atlee Bay!!! More than I could've ever deserved my happiest, easiest, teeny tiniest princess, I LOVE YOU!!" Bristol wrote in a message to her daughter.

