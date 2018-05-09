Queer Eye's Tom Jackson Marries Abby Parr—Again

Twitter
Congratulations to Tom Jackson and Abby Parr, the couple has tied the knot once again!
Fans of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot will recall Tom's appearance on the first episode, during which the Fab Five gave him a makeover. Viewers also saw Tom reunite with his ex-wife, Abby, on the episode.
It was just months ago that Tom announced his engagement to Abby on Twitter. "It's official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!" Tom tweeted on March 12.
And just days after Tom made the announcement, the couple eloped!
Us Weekly reports that the couple eloped in a private ceremony in Tennessee on March 27.
"The best part of the day was during the ceremony as we stood before the minister, both of us excited and happy to be recommitting ourselves to each other in marriage," the duo told the site.
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France didn't make it to the ceremony, but Tom did wear a shirt given to him by Tan on the wedding day, according to Us Weekly.
And maybe we'll see the Fab Five reunite with Tom and Abby during season two? We'll have to wait and find out!
Are you happy to see this couple tie the knot once again? Sound off in the comments!
