Lea Michele Announces BFF Jonathan Groff Will Be Her Maid of Honor

Let the wedding planning begin!

Less than two weeks after Lea Michele received a romantic proposal from Zandy Reich, it appears the singer already knows some of the key people who will be part of her special day.

In a new Instagram post, the Glee star revealed best friend Jonathan Groff will be by her side when she says "I Do."

"Maid of honor," she wrote on social media with three heart emoji's.

When friend Gary Janetti asked in the comments section if Brad Goreski is going to be a flower girl, Lea had an answer. "@GaryJanetti duh and you're ring-bearer," she replied. "Didn't @BradGoreski tell you???!!!"