Best Dressed Stars at Cannes 2018: Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., May. 9, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz

Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP / Getty Images

Just off the heels of the Met Gala, celebrities continue to bring jaw-dropping, regal-inspired fashion to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Yesterday was the first day of the 71st annual celebration of film, attracting the likes of successful film executives, directors, designers and Hollywood stars like Penélope Cruz and Julianne Moore (who are starring in competing films). Celebrities, however, aren't just there to promote their films and twirl ultra-fabulous gowns (although it's clearly a bonus). Australian actress Cate Blanchett is this year's head of the jury, joined by A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernayKristen Stewart and more noteworthy industry leaders.

When you put it all together—Hollywood A-listers, French high society, top couture designers—the festival is glamorous affair with a reputation for awing red carpet fashion, photography and epic parties.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best dressed celebs above to experience the glory of the film festival! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Lily Aldridge's Met Gala 2018 Dress Revealed so Many Cool Secrets

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julianne Moore , Irina Shayk , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Cannes Film Festival , 2018 Cannes Film Festival , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner

20 Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Kylie Jenner

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Mary J. Blige & Simone I. Smith on New Jewelry Line, Sister Love

Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Hairstyle

ESC: Laura Harrier

19 Beauty Products That Laura Harrier Swears by

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.