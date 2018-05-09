Jada Pinkett Smith to Will Smith's First Wife: I Was Wrong to Date Him Before Your Divorce

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 9, 2018 11:14 AM

Jada Pinkett Smith has an emotional conversation with Will Smith's first wife on her new Facebook Watch series.

On the first episode of Red Table Talk, Jada sits down with Sheree Fletcher, Will's first wife with whom he shares a 25-year-old son. Sheree and Will tied the knot in 1992, the same year the duo welcomed their son, Trey Smith. Three years later, Sheree and Will divorced and Will went on to marry Jada in 1997.

Now, over 20 years later, Jada and Sheree are sitting down together for the first time to talk about the early days of their relationship.

Will Smith Talks 20-Year Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and Anniversary High-Five

"The beginning between us was rough," Jada tells Sheree in the episode, which focuses on motherhood. "Here's the one thing I will say in hindsight, because I did not understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce, I will say that I probably should've fell back."

"You think?" Sheree smiles.

Jada went on to explain, "I would've fell back because I feel like when Will and I first started dating, you know, I had this thing in my mind, I was like, 'Oh OK, well you did that and that's done.'"

Sheree then asks Jada, "Oh, you thought it was done?"

"Right!" Jada replies. "That part, see that's where I was wrong. Now being a married woman, and if Will and I were to get divorced now, my God!"

Jada tells Sheree that she now recognizes some of her insensitive and inconsiderate actions in regards to her and Will "unwinding a marriage."

Watch the video above to see the women discuss their relationship and see what makes them burst into tears!

