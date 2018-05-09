Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Dating Will Smith While He Was Still "Unwinding a Marriage"

Jada Pinkett Smith has an emotional conversation with Will Smith's first wife on her new Facebook Watch series.

On the first episode of Red Table Talk, Jada sits down with Sheree Fletcher, Will's first wife with whom he shares a 25-year-old son. Sheree and Will tied the knot in 1992, the same year the duo welcomed their son, Trey Smith. Three years later, Sheree and Will divorced and Will went on to marry Jada in 1997.

Now, over 20 years later, Jada and Sheree are sitting down together for the first time to talk about the early days of their relationship.