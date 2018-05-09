NBC Investigation Concludes Management Didn't Know About Matt Lauer Accusations

Just over five months after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior, an NBC investigation has concluded that management did not know about accusations made by four women against the former Today anchor.

"We found no evidence indicating that any NBC News or Today Show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority in the News Division received any complaints about Lauer's workplace behavior prior to November 27, 2017," the report reads. "All four women who came forward confirmed that they did not tell their direct manager or anyone else in a position of authority about their sexual encounters with Lauer. Current and former members of NBC News and Today Show leadership, as well as News HR, stated that they had never received a complaint about inappropriate workplace behavior by Lauer, and we did not find any contrary evidence."

NBCUniversal also said in a separate statement, "NBCUniversal's investigation was thorough, objective and conducted at the corporate level, outside the News division. Kim Harris, the company's General Counsel, led this process with a team of legal and HR professionals who are independent of News. In addition, we consulted with two prominent outside law firms–Proskauer Rose and Davis Polk–both of whom validated the investigation's methodology, findings, conclusions and recommended next steps."