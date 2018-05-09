Watch Pauley Perrette's Emotional Message to NCIS Fans After Her Final Episode

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 9, 2018 8:55 AM

Pauley Perrette and Abby Sciuto have a message for you, NCIS fans.

After 15 years on the hit CBS drama, Perrette made her final appearance as the fan-favorite forensic scientist, and after the emotional episode, NCIS's Twitter account posted a video message for Abby's fans. Warning: it will probably make your eyes rain.

"I hope that the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run," Perrette says in the video. "I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can't imagine a fan group being any better than that." 

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

She continues, "They really make me smile. My fans are funny and they're smart and they're kind and they're caring and they've been so supportive. Not only of Abby, on the show, but of me, of Pauley. I love them. I'm proud of the group of fans that Abby has attracted because it's a pretty amazing group of people." 

Perrette's final episode attracted NCIS' highest ratings in over a year, with 14.8 million viewers tuning in and notching a 1.6 demo rating.

Perrette, 49, ends the video with a message directly to fans, telling them how much she loves them and how grateful she is for their support for the last 15 years.

"To all the fans around the world, I want to tell you, with all of my heart, how much I love you guys. How grateful I am, for all of your support of both Abby and me over all of these years. And just to remember, with me, everything that Abby's given to us. And everything she's taught us. I cannot thank you enough. I am so blessed to have fans like you and it means everything to me. Thank you." 

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

