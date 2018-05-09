Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Fashionable Family Night With Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a glamorous night out with her family on Tuesday by attending The Business of Fashion dinner with her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner.
Keeping with the same designer she wore for the Met Gala, Kim wore a 1995 Versace dress to the New York event. The yellow number featured a corset, as well as a thigh-high slit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hair down for the evening and accessorized her look with matching yellow heels.
As for her sister Kylie, the new mom wore a multicolor, wave-print dress from Celine and rocked a high ponytail for the event.
Kendall also kept it klassy by wearing a white dress suit. As for the family's matriarch, Kris wore a black, long-sleeved dress with fishnet stockings and heels.
Kendall sat at a table with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, models Carolyn Murphy and Karen Elson and actress Danielle Lauder. Kim also dined with a few famous faces, including actress La La Anthony, model Garrett Neff and The Business of Fashion CEO Imran Amed. Kim tweeted a picture of her standing next to Anthony, who wore a red gown, and wrote "We go together like ketchup and mustard."
Kris sat with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as with designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo. Kylie also enjoyed the evening with her best friend Jordyn Woods.
Kim was on the cover of the May 2018 issue of The Business of Fashion. During the interview, she talked about the importance of their family dynamic on their show.
"My family has [played] a huge role," she told the magazine. "I remember when we talked about doing the show, and it was me in all the meetings, and I'm like, ‘I'm really not that exciting. I definitely need my family here, or it's not going to work.'"
It's certainly been a busy, and stylish, week for the Kardashian clan. On Monday, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris attended the 2018 Met Gala.