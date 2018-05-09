Backstreet Boys Dress Up as the Spice Girls in Celebration of Girl Power

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls

INSTAGRAM

Two iconic '90s groups just became one with a little help from the costume department. 

During their recurring Backstreet Boys Cruise, the iconic "Larger Than Life" alumni hit the stage Tuesday night to entertain their fans at sea—only this time, they looked a wee bit different. 

The group had taken on the personas of their fellow female stars, the Spice Girls, down to their signature  getups.

One by one, AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell stepped out as the leopard-sporting Scary Spice, the sequin-dressed Ginger Spice, blond and bubblegum pink Baby Spice, blunt bobbed Posh Spice and crop top-donning Sporty Spice. 

They each fully embraced their alter egos' aesthetics for the night with manicures, wigs and platform heels and boots.  

Photos

The '90s: When the Backstreet Boys Were Boys

The set was also '90s-themed with the boys singing along to Spice Girls hits like "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There." Carter was clearly feeling the vibe as he belted and bopped to the tunes in character. 

It didn't stop at the Spice Girls, however. The group continued to play along to throwback tracks like No Doubt's "Just a Girl," Pink's "Raise Your Glass" and Aerosmith's "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)."

The grand finale came with Carter's rendition of Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" as Howie crawled through his legs. 

What sparked the themed concert? As they wrote on their joint Instagram account, "Celebrating all of the girl power that's kept us going for 25 years."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Backstreet Boys , Spice Girls , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kardashian Family Showers Kylie Jenner With Love on Her 21st Birthday

Best of Summer Tournament: Couples Poll

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Hollywood Couple Are You Obsessing Over This Summer?

Prince Harry, Botswana

Prince Harry Heads Back to Botswana Without Wife Meghan Markle

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Gifts "Wifey" Kylie Jenner a Classic Rolls Royce for Her 21st Birthday

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Stylist Reveals All the Details on Her Barbie-Inspired Birthday Looks

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, 2013 Oscars, Oscars chic

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Divorce Case May Be Dismissed

Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim

Lil Kim Wishes Nicki Minaj The Best After Years of Feuding: ''Let Each Female Shine''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.