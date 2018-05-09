Cardi B Breaks Her Silence After Her Entourage Allegedly Attacked an Autograph Seeker

Police confirmed to People that a verbal dispute took place around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside of the Mark Hotel in New York. According to the magazine, a physical altercation then took place between the fan and three members of Cardi B's entourage. People wrote that the suspects fled the scene before the authorities arrived and that the fan was then taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

TMZ obtained a video of the aforementioned altercation.

In the video, the alleged fan, who multiple outlets have identified as Giovanni Arnold, can be heard expressing his frustration over not getting an autograph.

"I just asked for an autograph, damn," he said in the video.

According to TMZ, Cardi B's fiance Offset then told the fan to "shut up."

"Please beat me up, please brother," the fan said. "Be a fool, man. You better invest. You better invest in your money, bro. Do something with your money instead of buying jewelry. You better invest your money, bro because you gonna go broke one day, you heard? It aint going to last forever, bro."

Per the video, the altercation then took place between the fan and three members of Cardi B and Offset's crew.