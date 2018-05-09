Christina Aguilera Announces Her First Tour Dates in Over a Decade

Christina Aguilera is coming to a city near you. Today, Live Nation announced she will be singing in 22 cities this fall as part of her first North American tour in over a decade. Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets starting May 14 at 10 a.m. local time until May 17 at 10 p.m. local time.

"Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first. It's part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]," Aguilera recently told Billboard. "It's easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I've been putting myself on the back burner." After taking a break, Aguilera added, "It needs to happen. I'm looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!"

Here is the complete list of Liberation tour dates: