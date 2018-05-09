Christina Aguilera Announces Her First Tour Dates in Over a Decade

RCA Records
by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 9, 2018 6:00 AM
Christina Aguilera is coming to a city near you. Today, Live Nation announced she will be singing in 22 cities this fall as part of her first North American tour in over a decade. Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets starting May 14 at 10 a.m. local time until May 17 at 10 p.m. local time.
"Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first. It's part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]," Aguilera recently told Billboard. "It's easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I've been putting myself on the back burner." After taking a break, Aguilera added, "It needs to happen. I'm looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!"
Here is the complete list of Liberation tour dates:
Sept. 25: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL
Sept. 28: Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Sept. 30: The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC
Oct. 3: Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
Oct. 4: Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
Oct. 6: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT
Oct. 8: Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA
Oct. 11: Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, ON
Oct. 13: Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit, MI
Oct. 16: The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL
Oct. 17: The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL
Oct. 19: Pepsi Center in Denver, CO
Oct. 22: Paramount Theatre – Oakland in Oakland, CA
Oct. 24: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA
Oct. 26: Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 27: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV
Oct. 29: Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ
Nov. 1: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX
Nov. 3: WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK
Nov. 4: Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, OK
Nov. 6: Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, MO
Nov. 9: Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA
Nov. 11: Fox Theatre Atlanta in Atlanta, GA
Nov. 13: The Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg, FL
Aguilera released "Accelerate," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, late last week. Produced by Kanye West, it's the first single from her upcoming album, Liberation (out June 15). She will perform "Fall in Line," her duet with Demi Lovato, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 20.
Fans who buy their tickets online will receive a standard CD copy of Liberation. Ticketmaster will provide Instructions via email on how to redeem a copy within 24 hours of ticket purchase.
