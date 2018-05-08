Kendra Wilkinson Says She Needs a "Little Kick in the Ass" After Hank Baskett Divorce

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 8:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendra Wilkinson is taking things one day at a time.

Close to one month after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, the former Girls Next Door star took to Instagram to update fans on how she's been doing with her new reality.

"Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all," she wrote on Instagram to her 2.8 million followers. "Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being."

Kendra added, "Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS."

In the collage of photos, the former reality star also showcased her fairly new brunette short hair that she admitted in the comments section needs a "touch up." 

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Since filing for divorce, Kendra has been able to enjoy plenty of time with both her kids and girlfriends.

According to Instagram, the proud mom was able to experience the Stagecoach Music Festival with close friend and Sleepless Mom blogger Jessica Hall. She was also able to spend time with Tori Spelling, Beverley Mitchell and the Jersey Shore cast in the days after her divorce was made public.

"So thankful for friends right now," she wrote on social media. "Laughter is the best medicine…Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good."

And while Kendra is trying to stay in a positive mindset, she can't seem to avoid a few vocal haters.

"I don't know what the f--k some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional," the reality star wrote. "I appreciate the true people that follow me and know who i truly am vs idiots comin in n out making s--t up."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Instagram , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kanye West Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live! Into a Philosophy Lesson, Talks Embracing Bi-Polar Disorder

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Files $35,000 Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Shares Cryptic Post on Her and John Cena's 6th Anniversary

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville, Real Estate

Hayden Panettiere's Nashville Home Is Up for Sale—See What it Looks Like Inside

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Shopping: Plaid

14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Relationship Timeline

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.