Kendra Wilkinson Says She Needs a "Little Kick in the Ass" After Hank Baskett Divorce

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 8:21 PM
Kendra Wilkinson is taking things one day at a time.
Close to one month after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, the former Girls Next Door star took to Instagram to update fans on how she's been doing with her new reality.
"Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all," she wrote on Instagram to her 2.8 million followers. "Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being."
Kendra added, "Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS."
In the collage of photos, the former reality star also showcased her fairly new brunette short hair that she admitted in the comments section needs a "touch up."
Since filing for divorce, Kendra has been able to enjoy plenty of time with both her kids and girlfriends.
According to Instagram, the proud mom was able to experience the Stagecoach Music Festival with close friend and Sleepless Mom blogger Jessica Hall. She was also able to spend time with Tori Spelling, Beverley Mitchell and the Jersey Shore cast in the days after her divorce was made public.
"So thankful for friends right now," she wrote on social media. "Laughter is the best medicine…Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good."
And while Kendra is trying to stay in a positive mindset, she can't seem to avoid a few vocal haters.
"I don't know what the f--k some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional," the reality star wrote. "I appreciate the true people that follow me and know who i truly am vs idiots comin in n out making s--t up."
