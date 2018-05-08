Kendra Wilkinson Says She Needs a "Little Kick in the Ass" After Hank Baskett Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is taking things one day at a time.

Close to one month after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, the former Girls Next Door star took to Instagram to update fans on how she's been doing with her new reality.

"Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all," she wrote on Instagram to her 2.8 million followers. "Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being."

Kendra added, "Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS."

In the collage of photos, the former reality star also showcased her fairly new brunette short hair that she admitted in the comments section needs a "touch up."