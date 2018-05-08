Watch Todd Chrisley Reveal His Honest Opinions on Daughter Savannah's New Boyfriend

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:51 PM
When it comes to his children dating in the public eye, Todd Chrisley always knows best.
Maybe it's because fans know he won't hold back when giving his honest opinion. Or perhaps it helps that he's been happily married to Julie Chrisley for more than 20 years.
Whatever the case may be, E! News couldn't help but ask the patriarch of the Chrisley family his thoughts on Savannah Chrisley's relatively new relationship with professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles.
"I like him more than I do her at times now," Todd shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the season six premiere of Chrisley Knows Best.
You hear that, Savannah? Dad totally approves!
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
"For the first time, it's a relationship that I'm in where I don't have to worry about and I don't have to question why he's here or what he's doing when he's not with me," she explained to us while in New York City. "It's a really healthy relationship…For the first time, I'm not doing everything."
While Savannah clearly has found someone special, dating hasn't always been easy. In fact, Todd has had to step in with some advice that ended up being helpful.
"I've gone to him for a lot of stuff regarding relationships. He has responded to texts for me. He's done it all," Savannah admitted. "But I'm at a point in my life where I've realized if you're arguing with your significant other and you know it's not going to be a deal breaker, don't discuss it with anyone."
Todd added, "I have done breakups for years. I've done more breakups to have never dated these people than you could imagine."
As for Chase Chrisley, he's taken a bit of a different approach when it comes to the dating world. Unlike his sister, Chase won't be introducing his girlfriend to mom and dad until it's really serious.
"I just don't do it," he explained to E! News. "It's impossible to please him and please my mom so…"
For more candid confessions from the Chrisley family including Savannah's thoughts on her ex-boyfriend Luke Kennard, watch the videos above.
New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. only on USA.
(E! and USA are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!