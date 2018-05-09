Jennifer Lopez Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:00 AM
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Let's get loud because Jennifer Lopez is performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The superstar singer—who's also a judge and executive producer on World of Dance, premiering May 29 on NBC—announced the big news during her appearance on this morning's Today show.
Last month, the sultry singer premiered her new song "El Anillo" on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award stage and gave the audience a killer performance, in which the chart-topping pop star was dripping with diamonds.
The 48-year-old triple-threat, who was sold more than 75 million albums during her illustrious career, is no stranger to lending her talents to the Billboard Music Awards stage. She first wowed the crowd when she performed "Waiting for Tonight" at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. She's performed at the award show on several occasions over the years, performing "First Love" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, where she also received the Icon Award.
Previously announced performers include Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, BTS, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. The show will open with a highly anticipated performance by Ariana Grande.
This year, Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award.
The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tickets for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, sponsored by T-Mobile, are on sale now. To purchase tickets online, fans should go here. .
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?