Lili Reinhart Shares Kelly Ripa's Advice Before First Met Gala

She didn't look it but Lili Reinhart was full of nerves before the 2018 Met Gala.

Before fashion's biggest night, the Riverdale actress invited E! News to her suite at NYC's Carlyle Hotel to talk about her first time at the ball and the custom metallic H&M dress she'd be wearing.

"I feel like I'm more scared than excited, but you know, in a good kind of way. I've never been to something like this before. I feel incredibly honored to be surrounded by a bunch of artists that I admire and look up to. I'm just happy to be here. I'm very lucky," the actress told E! News.