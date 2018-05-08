In Defense of Selena Gomez's Met Gala 2018 Look, Faux Tan Included

Fake tans have not been more talked about since the glory days of Jersey Shore.

We can thank Selena Gomez for bringing it back to the proverbial water cooler. On Monday night, the "Back to You" singer appeared at the 2018 Met Gala with a bronzy glow Snooki would approve. Needless to say Twitter took notice.

"Im so stressed for selena gomez her dress looks gorgeous but her tan looks disastrous i'm praying to our lord rihanna that it was just the lighting," wrote user @itsalivstory; while another tweet compared her faux complexion to Donald Trump's.

A divisive debate ensued, collating opinions from both die-hard fans devoting their full support of Selena's style and those with more critical voices—some of which even likened the sheer Coach creation to the singer's 2017 Met Gala dress: Also by Coach. Also a light neutral. Also thin strapped and embellished.