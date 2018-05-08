Hollywood Salaries Revealed: Find Out How Much Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Making

With big star power comes some pretty big salaries.

Whether moviegoers want to admit it or not, the decision to see or skip a movie at the theatre depends a lot on whether or not they like the actors or actresses participating in the project.

Perhaps that's why some Hollywood stars are earning pretty impressive salaries for upcoming movies.

According to Variety, a few actors can still receive at least $20 million for a big movie. The publication points out Daniel Craig's role in Bond 25, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's performance in the upcoming Red Notice and Vin Diesel's spot in The Fate of the Furious.