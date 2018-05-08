Kat Von D Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Leafar Seyer

Kat Von D is readying for her next adventure: motherhood!

The celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced Tuesday via social media that she and husband Leafar Seyer are expecting their first child together.

"It's a boy," she captioned an artistic photo of the parents-to-be. Von D, 36, is seen cradling her baby bump while Seyer wraps his arm around her. The wonderful news comes three months after Kat tied the knot with the singer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, one week after getting engaged.