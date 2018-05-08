Grey's Anatomy Fans, Sarah Drew Wants You to "Stop Attacking" Her Co-Star

Dr. April's official diagnosis? Think before you tweet.

Exiting Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew just wishes we could all get along like we used to in middle school aka stop tweeting hate at her co-star Kelly McCreary. Drew took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend McCreary, whose character is currently romancing Jackson (Jesse Williams), her beloved character's ex, on the ABC hit drama.

"I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me, too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends," she wrote. "My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell. Please stop attacking her for doing her job. When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be Kind."