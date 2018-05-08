Grey's Anatomy Fans, Sarah Drew Wants You to "Stop Attacking" Her Co-Star

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., May. 8, 2018 2:26 PM
Dr. April's official diagnosis? Think before you tweet.
Exiting Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew just wishes we could all get along like we used to in middle school aka stop tweeting hate at her co-star Kelly McCreary. Drew took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend McCreary, whose character is currently romancing Jackson (Jesse Williams), her beloved character's ex, on the ABC hit drama.
"I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me, too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends," she wrote. "My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell. Please stop attacking her for doing her job. When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be Kind."
After nine seasons, Drew, who is currently waiting to hear if her Cagney and Lacey reboot pilot is picked up to series by CBS, is set to make her final appearance on Grey's in the season 14 finale on May 17, and judging from the promos, it's not looking too good for April.
After Drew and Jessica Capshaw's exits from the show were announced, some outraged Grey's fans theorized that star Ellen Pompeo's massive raise was the cause. But Pompeo was quick to shut down the rumors on Twitter.
With a pair of tweets, Pompeo addressed fans of the show and took the media outlet to task. "Its unfortunate that @DEADLINE chooses to try to pit women against eachother on
#InternationalWomensDay #shameonyounotme," she wrote. "I'm a big girl @DEADLINE can take shots at me if they want but to the fans please don't fall into that trap. This is above my pay grade."
ABC
And Pompeo recently spoke to E! News about the fans trying to "cause problems" by trying to blame Drew and Capshaw's exits on her new contract.
"It doesn't help for fans who supposedly love us and love the show and support us to then try to cause problems for us—isn't cool and ultimately it's why women have to start speaking up, right?" she said. "Because it's patriarchy at its best, is to say because one woman gets something, the other women won't," she said. "That's what they've wanted us to believe and I just have to continue forward and celebrate my female coworkers. Support them and uplift them and be transparent and honest is really all we can do."
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
