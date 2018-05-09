How Audrina Patridge Bounced Back From Her Worst Year Ever

Few people need an evening of levity more than Patridge. For the past eight months, the former Hills star has been locked in a messy divorce with estranged husband Corey Bohan, 36, that's included restraining orders and a Mar. 7 request to have his visitations with their 23-month-old daughter Kirra stripped, because, she declared, "I am more afraid of him now than ever." (His attorneys asked for her request to be denied.)

Now, as the Prey Swim creative director marks her 33rd birthday, she's found a little something to celebrate. Eight years after she ended her five-month union with pop-rock musician Cabrera, musing on the MTV series that it was "too much too soon," they're easing back into a romance. Since Patridge and the "On the Way Down" singer, 35, remained friends, "It was all very comfortable right from the beginning," an insider tells E! News. "Audrina feels very lucky to be dating Ryan again. He is extremely kind and supportive of everything she does. He treats her very well and it's a nice feeling for her."