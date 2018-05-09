Oxygen's In Defense Of Will Take You Inside Some of the Most Notorious Criminal Cases

Oxygen is about to give all you true crime obsessives an in-depth look at four of the most headline-grabbing cases to rock the country from the people most uniquely capable: The defense attorneys for the infamously accused.
The network will debut a new original series, In Defense Of, on Saturday, June 23, which will explore the complex relationships between controversial defendants and the attorneys who represented them—and E! News has your exclusive first look.
In each hour-long standalone episode, viewers will hear from attorneys for Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh, Branch Davidians member Clive Doyle, Ted Bundy, and Jodi Arias, where they'll learn riveting details of the most personal moments between attorney and client, detailing the evolution of their relationships while possibly challenging your preconceptions of each case.
If the trailer is any indication, the limited series will be a stark look into what it takes to defend the most notorious. And as the attorneys explain in their own words, it's tough work.
"Miss Arias threatened to ruin my career," public defender Kirk Nurmi, assigned to Arias' case after the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, reveals. "I do believe the stress of it all is what led to my cancer. It almost cost me my life."
"Ted told me, 'You know the reason you've been my lawyer so long is because we're so much alike," Bundy's attorney John Henry Browne, who defended the serial killer for five years, leading him to eventually completely question his line of work, admits. "And that was haunting."
The series also features Chris Tritico, who represented McVeigh after the OKC Bombing, which killed 168 people and injured over 600, and Dan Cogdell, Doyle's representation during the 1993 case of the Branch Davidians after a 51-day standoff that resulted in the deaths of 75 people and the largest military force every used against civilian suspects.
In Defense Of premieres Saturday, June 23 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.
