Katy Perry Flew in Kim Kardashian's Press-On Nails for the Met Gala

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:23 PM

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

It's Katy Perry to the rescue! 

After attending the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, Kim Kardashian revealed how the singer helped her avoid a beauty crisis.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photo of Katy looking at Kim's nails. The user captioned the photo "I can already hear Kim. 'I don't usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight.'" 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied to the user by sharing how Katy helped her in a pinch.

"Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA," the reality star said. "LOL. They are just glued on! So had to show her!" 

Looks like Katy really lived up to those angel wings she wore on Monday.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Missed the Met Gala and Slays in Her Black Bondage After-Party Dress

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Nails

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Katy wore Versace to the soirée. Her ensemble consisted of giant white angel wings, a gold dress and gold boots. 

Kim also dressed in gold for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She wore a floor-length Versace gown and donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes.

Katy wasn't the only famous friend Kim hung out with that evening. She shared photos of her mingling with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B, SZA and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Her mother Kris Jenner was there, too, as were her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

