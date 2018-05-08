New TV Shows 2018: Your Guide to Who's In Them and What They're About

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., May. 8, 2018 11:17 AM
Ain't no rest for the TV fan.
Doesn't it feel like just yesterday all the new shows were premiering? Well, get ready, because the networks have started ordering pilots to series for the 2018-19 TV season ahead of their Upfront presentations in New York City next week. Doesn't it feel like being a TV viewer is a full-time job these days? It's exhausting and exhilarating and we wouldn't have it any other way.
To help you keep track of all the new shows that will be hitting your small screen come this fall, we've put together a quick guide of what the series are about, who's in them and who's making them.
Here are all the pilots (comedy and drama) that have been picked up to series by ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW:
COMEDIES:
The Goldbergs Spinoff: The untitled comedy set in the ‘90s will focus on the teachers of William Penn Academ, including Tim Meadows' Principal Glascott and Bryan Callen's Coach Mellor, with Aly Michalka also starring as Lainey Lewis. It was created by the '80s-set mothershow's showrunner Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Fire.
DRAMAS:
Murphy Brown: Candice Bergen is set to reprise her iconic role in CBS' 13-episode revival of the landmark show, which will return just shy of its 30th anniversary.
FBI: No, we didn't forget a Chicago in front of that show title! Dick Wolf's new drama is heading to CBS, which picked up 13 episodes of the procedural about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
NBC
DRAMAS:
New Amsterdam: Starring The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman, this medical drama is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America.
The Enemy Within: Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter stars as a brilliant former CIA operative who is now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in a Supermax prison in this spy-hunting thriller. Morris Chesnut plays an FBI Agent who enlists her help to track down an elusive criminal she knows all too well.
NBC
The Village: Think This Is Us in an apartment complex! Centering on an apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside, it's actually super unique on the inside. The occupants, who are bonded like a family, include a single mom raising a creative teen, a veteran who has just returned from warm young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate and more. Starring Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien, you can expect hopeful, heartwarming and challenging stories of life from this one.
Keep checking back with us as the networks pick up more new shows for the 2018-19 TV season.
Which new shows are you most interested in?
