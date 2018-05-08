Blake Lively's Chrome Met Gala Nails Took Over a Month to Create

Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala look nailed it!

Besides being one of the last A-listers to set foot on the carpet, and telling photographers to "calm down" along the way, the All I See Is You actress was a living embodiment of the ball's Catholic theme. Everything, from her Renaissance-inspired Atelier Versace gown down to her fingernails, was accounted for—including the time it took to create them.

Ahead of the first Monday in May, Blake revealed her dress took over 600 hours to create. On top of that, her manicure look—custom-made, red-chrome-colored nails with Swarovski crystals—took more than a month.