15 Best Headpieces at the Met Gala 2018, Ranked

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 8, 2018 10:29 AM
There aren't many opportunities to wear halos, crowns and larger-than-life headpieces, so celebrities took full advantage of the Met Gala red carpet.
From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's simple halo to Winnie Harlow's sensational white headdress to Priyanka Chopra's embellished coif, for the first time in Met Gala history, headpieces dominated the red carpet. Some of these accessories added drama to the look as standalone pieces of art, while others were carefully intertwined with the hairstyle to elevate the star's beauty.
Overall, we can thank Anna Wintour's chosen theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," for inspiring the trend. Stylists and designers pulled from imagery of the Catholicism (Think: Angels, cathedrals, monarchies and stained glass windows) to create a very romanticized red carpet when celebrities transformed into royalty and angelic beings (although we have already thought of them this way).
Out of the 500+ people that attended the annual Costume Institute Gala and the 80+ people that walked the red carpet, we've picked the best 15 headpieces of the night.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The model brings a new meaning to the term, "centerpiece," as all eyes turn to her wowing white headdress.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The actress blends her headpiece into her hair to create a look that you have to look at twice.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Perhaps Emilia is taking notes from her character on Game of Thrones?
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The "All the Stars" singer took her angelic Grammys 2018 style to the next level by adding this celestial-inspired halo.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
This headpiece channels dark romance in way that's mesmerizing.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The "Chun-Li" singer brought a darker side of the theme with a different kind of chain.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The shape of this crown makes it stand out among the others and complements that star's facial shape.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The actress bring the bridal veil to the carpet in honor of the fashionable ceremony.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was the queen of our hearts with this pearl and ruby embellished headdress.
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Flowers, diamonds and lace—the Grown-ish star's fascinator is fit for a princess.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
This fishnet veil and crown is very Madonna and, thus, incredible.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Take note: Less is more.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Thanks to looks like the Quantico star's, we're calling this red carpet the battle of the beauties.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The model brings a new veil to the red carpet that reminds us of beaded curtains.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
When you take a closer look at the star's golden halo, it's actually made out of hair—ah-mazing!
