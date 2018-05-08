Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dish On First "Parents' Night Out" at 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a date night at the 2018 Met Gala.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper beau hit the red carpet together at fashion's biggest event of the year on Monday in New York City. The couple left baby Stormi Webster at home for the evening while they attended their first major event since becoming parents.

"Parents' night out," Kylie told Vogue on the red carpet, adding that it's their "first real party" since welcoming baby Stormi back in February.

For the fashion event, the couple was dressed in designs by Alexander Wang.