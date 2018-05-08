Frances McDormand Photobombs John Boyega's Star-Studded Met Gala Selfie

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Frances McDormand, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Frances McDormand didn't want to miss out on John Boyega's star-studded selfie on Monday.

During the 2018 Met Gala, the Star Wars actor posted a video of him enjoying the evening with his celebrity pals, including Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Solange Knowles, Tiffany Haddish, Chadwick Boseman, Lena Waithe and Sean "Diddy" Combs. While he was recording his famous friends, McDormand jumped in the shot.

It seems as though the Oscar winner had ditched her headpiece and cape. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star wore Valentino in Haute Couture for the gala.

Boyega captioned the Instagram video, "Epic! No behaviour!"

Watch

Anne Hathaway Explains Met Gala 2018 Inspiration

Clearly, the actress had a great time. In addition to crashing the selfie, she danced with Pierpaolo Piccioli in one of the galleries within The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Looks like it was a fun night for all!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Frances McDormand , John Boyega , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

How Kate Upton Saved Justin Verlander During His Darkest Time: "She Was What I Needed"

ESC: Laura Harrier

19 Beauty Products That Laura Harrier Swears by

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Crying

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Was Crying Next to Hailey Baldwin

Abby Huntsman

Abby Huntsman From Fox News to Join The View

Kim Kardashian, Tyson Beckford

Kim Kardashian Defends Dissing Tyson Beckford Over Body Shaming Comments

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes is Looking Forward to Future Despite Extended Conservatorship Reports

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Poses With Stormi Webster for Intimate 21st Birthday Portraits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.